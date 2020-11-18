Wednesday is the coolest day in the forecast, Expect a weekend warm up

Today is the coolest day in the 7-day forecast. A weather shift is on the way.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: This afternoon will be a few degrees cooler than yesterday. The Baton Rouge area will reach the low 70s, but areas north of the city will stay in the 60s all day today. Tonight will be the last night for temperatures in the 40s.

Up next: The high pressure that was promoting a cool northerly wind is now shifting east. This means winds will shift to be out of the east and southeast over the next few days. Easterly winds will increase humidity and temperatures. Highs on Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 70s, and lows will be in the 50s. By the weekend, highs will be in the 80s, and lows will approach 60 degrees. The moisture will be building for a few days, and by Sunday, we may start to see a few afternoon showers. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

Iota has weakened into a tropical depression and continues to push westward over Central America. It is expected to emerge into the Pacific Ocean by the end of the day today.

In addition, there are two more areas to watch with a low chance of tropical development in the next 5 days.

AREA TO WATCH

FROM THE NHC: A broad area of low pressure could form in a day or so over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Any development of this system is expected to slow to occur during the next several days while the system moves slowly west-southwestward or westward across the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Regardless of tropical cyclone formation, areas of heavy rain are possible during the next several days from Nicaragua southward across Central America and into Colombia. These rains could cause new flooding concerns, especially across previously inundated areas.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.

A non-tropical area of low pressure could form between the Bahamas and Bermuda by early next week. The system could gradually develop subtropical characteristics through the middle of next week while it moves northeastward.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days...low...20 percent.