Wednesday AM Forecast: Widespread rain will bring heavy downpours

Grab your rain gear today, you may be jumping puddles this afternoon.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Showers and storms will be in and out all day today. Some will bring a brief heavy downpour, keep an eye out for street and poor drainage flooding in low lying areas. In the morning hours, showers will be most likely for areas south of I-10. In the afternoon, everyone will likely see rain. Temperatures will max out in the low 80s for the drier areas, the very rainy spots will likely stay in the 70s all day. Overnight the showers will clear out and temperatures will be in the upper 60s.

Up Next: Scattered showers will be the story again on Thursday with about half of the area expected to see some rain. Conditions will be humid with temperatures maxing out in the mid to upper 80s. Rainfall totals for the week are expected to be a manageable 1-3 inches, and some isolated higher amounts will be possible. As always, if you are ever driving in the rain, be mindful of standing water in low laying areas. Late week, the rain coverage will be much less with just a few showers around on Friday. Temperatures will continue to trend in the mid-80s with high humidity. Saturday and Sunday will bring isolated to scattered showers in the afternoon. Saturday tailgates should prepare for a passing shower or two. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

While there is a lot of activity in the Atlantic basin, none of it is currently a threat to the local area.

Hurricane Sam is holding on to category 4 status. Winds are currently at 130mph and is moving northwest at 9 mph. Sam is expected to make a turn off to the northeast and bypass Bermuda over the weekend.

Shower and thunderstorm activity associated with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to gradually become better organized. Environmental conditions are conducive for additional development, and a tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form later today or tonight while the disturbance moves west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern tropical Atlantic. Additional information on this system, including gale warnings, can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by Meteo France. There is a 90% chance of formation in the next 48 hours.



Showers and thunderstorms remain disorganized in association with a broad and elongated area of low pressure located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Although environmental conditions are generally conducive for development during the next day or so, interaction of this system with the low pressure area located to its east is likely to hinder development after that time. The system is forecast to drift west-northwestward over the next few days. There is a 50% chance of further development in the next 5 days.



An area of low pressure associated with the remnants of Peter is located several hundred miles east-northeast of Bermuda. Recent satellite wind data indicate that the circulation of the low has become less defined, and shower activity remains limited. The system is moving northeastward into a region of very strong upper-level winds, and significant development of this system is no longer anticipated. Additional information on this system can be found in High Seas Forecasts issued by the National Weather Service.





The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

