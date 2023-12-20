Wednesday AM Forecast: Tracking a few opportunities for rain over the holiday weekend

Starting Wednesday, the capital area latches onto a warming trend. As temperatures climb, so does the humidity. This will result in an increase in cloud cover and rain chances as we get closer to the holiday weekend.

Today & Tonight: Clouds came to town on Tuesday, and they have stuck around into early Wednesday morning. This will result in a slightly warmer morning, with temperatures in the upper-30s to low-40s around daybreak. While we keep the cloud deck for the first part of the day, the cloud cover will break during the afternoon. We will begin a warming trend on Wednesday, with temperatures peaking in the middle-60s. We’ll see mostly clear skies on Wednesday night, and it will be a warmer night. With overnight lows in the low to mid-40s, most will be well outside of frost/freeze territory.

Up Next: Temperatures continue to climb along with the humidity through the rest of the week. Not only will this increase cloud cover, but it will also increase our rain chances. For now, we’re including a small chance of showers on Friday. It’s far from a guarantee, but we can’t rule out rain on a spotty basis. We get better opportunities for rain over the holiday weekend. The latest data indicates that the highest rain chances arrive on Christmas Eve, so Santa might be dodging some showers and storms! The unsettled pattern remains in place into next week. As a result, we're carrying rain chances into Christmas Day.

As of now, we expect 1-3" of rain generally over the next seven days. At some point early next week, a cold front should sweep through the area and dry things out.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

