Wednesday AM Forecast: Temps rise with temporary decline in afternoon radar activity

With a mid-week decline in afternoon radar activity expected, temperatures will climb a couple of degrees. For those heading to the LSU Baseball Celebration Wednesday evening, prepare for the heat by wearing loose clothing and drinking plenty of fluids.

Today & Tonight: While rain chances today cannot be completely ruled out, a pocket of drier air in the upper atmosphere will hold off most of the afternoon's rain showers and thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon. As a result, temperatures will warm near 90 degrees by lunchtime before hitting a high of 95 degrees in Baton Rouge. With plenty of humidity in place, feels-like conditions will be 10-15° warmer at times. Areas east of Baton Rouge have been placed under a Heat Advisory today, but everyone around the Capital Area should prioritize staying safe in the summertime heat. Overnight, expect clear skies and temperatures in the mid-70s.

Up Next: Deep tropical moisture will return by the end of the workweek, allowing for the return of daily afternoon storms as well. Thursday will see spotty to isolated coverage of brief downpours and passing storms before scattered activity on Friday. Each day will still be very warm and steamy. The streak of 90-degree afternoons is expected to continue through the end of June, with daily thunderstorms continuing through the weekend. As with any summer thunderstorm, quick downpours, gusty winds, and lightning will pose a threat to anyone in the vicinity. Keep an eye on the forecast and radar with regard to outdoor plans over the weekend.

The Tropics: After a very short-lived lifespan in the central Atlantic on Tuesday, now post-tropical storm Andrea continues to weaken as it drifts further northeast in the Atlantic early Wednesday morning.

For the rest of the Gulf, Atlantic, and Caribbean, no development is expected in the next 7 days.

