Wednesday AM Forecast: Layer up! Sunny skies and warmth to follow the chill

Though we started out chilly this morning, temperatures will climb fast.

Today & Tonight: Wearing layers is important today! Grab a jacket this morning and be ready for low 50s. As the sun comes up, the layers can come off. Temperatures will be near 80 degrees this afternoon with mostly sunny skies and low humidity. Tonight, will be chilly with temperatures near 50 degrees.

Up Next: Temperatures will rebound into the low to mid 80s on Thursday and Friday. Overnight temperatures will still trend chilly through Friday morning, in the 50s. Morning lows will climb into the 60s by Saturday morning. The humidity will climb too. Temperatures will be muggy in the mid-80s on Saturday and Sunday. It will be warm and a bit muggy, in the low 80s falling into 70s on Saturday evening for the Garth Brooks concert in Tiger Stadium. A stray shower will be possible on Sunday, but it will not be enough to alter your plans. A chance for a quick shower lasts through Monday and Tuesday. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

