Wednesday AM Forecast: Heat continues on again today

Intense heat sticking around the forecast for a couple more days.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: The entire WBRZ viewing area is under a HEAT ADVISORY from noon until 7pm this evening. Temperatures are starting off warm on this Wednesday morning in the low-80s. By the afternoon, temperature will climb near 100°, and this is exactly why we are now on day 8 of heat advisories for our area. Heat index values will be from 107-112° for several hours today. Be sure you re drinking lots of water and limiting your time outdoors. This summertime sizzler is not letting up just yet. Radar will stay quiet until the weekend.

Up Next: The heat continues on for the rest of the workweek. Temperatures will be waking up in the low-80s Thursday morning. By the afternoon hours, daytime highs are expected to reach the upper-90s and feels like temperatures will be 10-15° warmer than the actual air temperature. A HEAT ADVISORY is likely to be re-issued for Thursday and Friday. Our forecast will continue to dry out for the rest of the workweek. Showers will be far and few, so the heat will take over. A weak frontal boundary will move in over the weekend. Temperatures will still stay steamy, but some showers will prevent temperatures from being extreme. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

Don is tracking southward before expecting to turn westward over the Central Atlantic. With maximum sustained winds of 40mph, Don is expected to remain steady in strength for a few days before ramping up a bit by the weekend. The storm will slow down and turn on Thursday and back to the northwest on Friday while accelerating. The storm poses no threat to the United States.

By late next week, parts of the central Atlantic Ocean near the Lesser Antilles and main development region will become favorable for tropical development. The next storm name on the list is Emily