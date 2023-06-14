Wednesday AM Forecast: HEAT ADVISORY today and more are likely this week

Heat on repeat for the next couple of days.

THE FORECAST

Stream LIVE news here.

Today & Tonight: A HEAT ADVISORY is in place for most of southeast Louisiana today into the afternoon. With high heat and humidity, heat index values are expected to climb anywhere from 105° to 110° during the afternoon hours today. Be sure you are staying hydrated and limiting your time outdoors if you can. Starting off the day with warmer temperatures and high humidity will set the tone for the afternoon forecast. A few showers will be around the forecast before lunch, but most people will stay completely dry. Even if you see a shower, it will not stop the heat. Daytime highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s and we will be feeling triple digit heat.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: We are watching for more heat in your workweek forecast. You will be starting each day warm and humid with temperatures in the mid-70s. Throughout the day, temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 90s and feels like temperatures will be triple digit heat. We could see a string of heat advisories continue into the weekend. We will not be completely dry for the next 7-days, but spotty showers do not make a return over the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.