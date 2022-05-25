Latest Weather Blog
Wednesday AM Forecast: Flood Watch issued ahead of several rounds of heavy rain
A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area through Thursday afternoon.
THE FORECAST
Today & Tonight: A Flood Watch has been issued for all of south Louisiana through Thursday afternoon. We have already seen several rounds of heavy rain this week and with a few more on the way, it will not take much to get water welling up on the roadways. Do not drive on water covered streets and avoid areas that have active flood advisories or warnings. Make sure you have a way to receive warning information.
***FLOOD WATCH*** for the shaded area. We'll have updated forecasts and post warnings, if issued. #LaWX #MsWX Our latest forecast: https://t.co/1NFYtqf6dL pic.twitter.com/91OEwK1f7l— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) May 25, 2022
Isolated showers will eventually become A line of heavy downpours. It will move in from west to east through the middle of the day. By evening commute time, the showers will be dying out. An additional 2-4 inches of rain are expected today with isolated higher amounts. Temperatures will be fighting the rain and will be in the mid-80s at the warmest.
There is now a level 2/5 SLIGHT risk for gusty-damaging winds, and small hail in addition to the downpours.
Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— heavy rain & flooding —please have access to alerts through tomorrow afternoon. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.
Up Next: One more cluster of storms will pass through on Thursday morning bringing a few more scattered showers before sunrise. If you are planning to drive to New Orleans on Thursday morning, you will likely hit some heavy rain along the way. Skies will clear from west to east through the late morning and early afternoon on Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s with slightly lower humidity.
Friday is looking clear and comfortable. Lower humidity will drop temperatures into the low 60s Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be warm, in the upper 80s. The holiday weekend is looking clear and warm with temperatures near 90°. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.
Use the WBRZ WX App to keep tabs on heavy rain. Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!
In the Tropics:
No development expected in the next 5 days.
