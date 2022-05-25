Wednesday AM Forecast: Flood Watch continues through Thursday morning

THE FORECAST

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Tangipahoa Parishe as well as, Pike County until 5 p.m. tonight.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH means conditions are favorable for thunderstorms to become severe in the form of damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain, or a possible tornado. If a Severe Thunderstorm Warning is issued, seek shelter in the same way you would for a tornado. Move to a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building (stay away from windows). Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device. CLICK HERE for more safety tips.

Today & Tonight: We have already seen several rounds of heavy rain this week and with a few more on the way, it will not take much to get water welling up on the roadways. That is why a Flood Watch will remain active through noon on Thursday. Do not drive on water covered streets and avoid areas that have active flood advisories or warnings. Make sure you have a way to receive warning information.

A line of heavy downpours will move in from west to east through the middle of the day. By evening commute time, the showers will be dying out, but use caution while driving. An additional 2-4 inches of rain are expected today with isolated higher amounts. Heavy downpours and gusty winds can make for very dangerous driving conditions. Temperatures will be fighting the rain and will be in the mid-80s at the warmest.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— heavy rain & flooding —please have access to alerts through tomorrow afternoon. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings.

Up Next: One more cluster of storms will pass through on Thursday morning bringing a few more scattered showers before sunrise. If you are planning to drive to New Orleans on Thursday morning, you will likely hit some heavy rain along the way. Skies will clear from west to east through the late morning and early afternoon on Thursday. Temperatures will warm into the mid-80s with slightly lower humidity.

Friday is looking clear and comfortable. Lower humidity will drop temperatures into the low 60s Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be warm, in the upper 80s. The holiday weekend is looking clear and warm with temperatures near 90°. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

No development expected in the next 5 days.

