Wednesday AM Forecast: EXCESSIVE HEAT still around today until sneaky showers start bubbling up

We could go for a 5 day stretch with record breaking heat.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in place for the entire WBRZ viewing area. Temperatures will be near 101°, but feel like temperatures will be +113°. The record breaking streak for temperatures will continue for a few more days. Waking up this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s. Still a muggy start, but by the afternoon, heat will take back over. Daytime highs will top out over 100°. Feels like temperatures will be 10-15° warmer than the actual air temperatures. Be sure you are staying hydrated. Showers and storms are possible and likely. A weak boundary has set up across our area making scattered showers possible at the perfect time. Showers will likely start firing up right around 2 pm and continue through the peak daytime heating hours until 7 pm. There will be isolated showers possible, but even with isolated storms we could still see heavy rain and strong winds.

Sun and Heat Safety: Some friendly reminders for your summer of fun events—sunburn can occur in less than 15 minutes with the extreme U.V. Index typical of this time of year. In addition to that, heat exhaustion and heat stroke can set in just as quickly. Seek medical attention if you or somebody you know is affected. While we all enjoy a list of cool beverages, be sure water is at least a part of that list! Finally, look before you lock. DO NOT leave people or pets in an unattended car.

Up Next: Thursday morning the hot and humid pattern repeats. You will wake up to temperatures in the low-80s with high humidity. Daytime highs will top out over 100°. A HEAT ADVISORY is is place for Thursday. Feels like temperatures will be +107°, but if heat index values continue to rise, we could see the heat advisory upgraded to an excessive heat warning. Heat on repeat is the name of the game for the next few days. Every afternoon daytime highs are forecast at or near 100°, and with this kind of heat, we are watching for record breaking temperatures. Even when we are not forecast triple digit heat, the daytime highs will still be well above average in the upper-90s. As the week goes on rain chances stay slim. Showers will be hard to come by, but if you do see rain know that isolated showers could produce localized gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.