Wednesday AM Forecast: Enjoy the dry because rain moves in over the weekend

Rain moves back in, but don't worry we are not tracking any total washouts for your weekend.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: We are continuing to stay nice and dry now through the middle of the workweek. Some changes will be settling into the forecast, but enjoy these last few dry days. This afternoon temperatures will climb into the mid-80s. Winds will continue to be light out of the north. Some passing clouds will be around the area today, but still no threat for rain in the forecast. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid-50s and we will repeat this same pattern for Thursday.

Up Next: Continuing the dry pattern into Thursday, temperatures are expected to climb into the upper-80s and some spots may scratch 90°. More cloud cover will build in due to winds shifting out of the south adding more moisture into our forecast. The rain does not start to move into until Friday afternoon. The moisture plus the heat is the perfect recipe for some spotty showers in the afternoon. This pattern will continue into your weekend. No total washouts expected, just some PM sneaky showers. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.