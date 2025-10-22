Wednesday AM Forecast: Cooler temperatures on the way, watching weekend storm system

A cold front that passed yesterday evening will lead to cool temperatures the next few mornings. That will end over the weekend as our next storm system moves through.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures so far this morning have been well above average. The cooler air is lagging behind the front that passed yesterday. While we are in the mid-60s, north Louisiana is in the 40s! During the day, expect mostly sunny skies, no humidity, and highs in the lower 80s. Overnight, the cooler temperatures will arrive. Lows will dip down into the lower 50s, with some locations in the 40s! Long-sleeves are advised if heading out early in the morning.

Up Next: The fall feel will last through the end of the week. Highs will top out in the lower 80s with no rain chance, and no humidity. Lows will raise slightly Friday morning, but will still be in the 50s. Temperatures in the morning hours drastically rise over the weekend as moisture values increase. This will eventually turn into showers and storms as our next storm system approaches.

There is still some wiggle room in the timing, but late Saturday into early Sunday morning looks to be the best shot at rain for now. If heading out to see Southern or the Tigers, showers will be possible, but the exact extent of coverage at game time is yet to be determined. Through the weekend, 1-3 inches of rain will be possible, but isolated higher bullseyes could happen. Severe weather is not a major concern, but a spotty instance is possible.

Moisture hanging around next week will lead to a non-zero rain chance, and above average temperatures. There are signs that a significant cold front could arrive mid-week, and deliver a chill by Halloween!

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Melissa has winds of 50mph, and is not moving much. By the weekend, Melissa will venture closer to Hispaniola and Jamaica while strengthening into a hurricane. Heavy rain, flooding, landslides, and hurricane-force winds will be possible in some of the northern Caribbean Islands. It’s still early in the game, so shifts in forecast track will need to be monitored for those areas. However, Melissa will not pose a threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real-time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

— Balin

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.