Wednesday AM Forecast: Any plans into the weekend will be met with clear skies

For the rest of the week, we will have two weather stories each day. Morning temperatures will continue to be cold while the afternoon will be much warmer.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Today temperatures will max out in the mid-60s with sunny skies. Tonight, the lows will be right around 40 degrees with more clear skies.

Up Next: Thursday afternoon will see temperatures in the upper 60s. Overnight lows will warm up a touch, with temperatures falling only into the 40s for the rest of the work week. More sunshine will bring some areas into the 70s on Friday and Saturday afternoon. If you are planning to celebrate Valentine’s Day early, evening temperatures will be chilly, in the 50s Thursday and Friday and in the 40s on Saturday. Meanwhile, there is no rain in your 7-day forecast. A dry cold front will drop temperatures a bit for Super Bowl Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-50s. Sunday night is the next opportunity to see a light freeze in the Baton Rouge area. Clear skies will continue into next week too. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

