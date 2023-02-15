Wednesday AM Forecast: A few showers today and stronger storms tomorrow

High humidity and a few showers today ahead of a severe risk on Thursday.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Showers today will be possible all day long, but spotty in nature. Clouds and high humidity are a guarantee with showers in and out. Temperatures between the clouds will be in the mid-70s. Tonight will be muggy with temperatures in the mid-60s.

Up Next: A cold front will come through on Thursday and spark up the rest of the moisture. Storms on Thursday may have some lightning and thunder. There is a level 2/5 SLIGHT risk for severe storms on Thursday for areas northeast of Baton Rouge. Storms will be capable of producing strong winds and we can’t rule out a spin up tornado. Storms will clear by Thursday night, and we are looking dry for the weekend. Rainfall totals for the week are expected to be about 1 inch across all of south Louisiana. There may be isolated higher amounts, but overall rainfall is expected to be manageable.

Reminder: With the threat for impactful weather— Strong Storms —please have access to alerts through Thursday night. You can download or activate the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device or turn on a NOAA Weather Radio for bulletins such as watches and urgent warnings. Of course, WBRZ, WBRZ+ and the Cable Weather Channel will have updates as active weather dictates.

Into the weekend temperatures will fall into the 30s for Friday morning. Friday afternoon will be sunny and highs will be in the mid-50s. Saturday morning will start out in the mid-30s and high temperatures will be in the mid-50s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday looks mostly sunny too with temperatures warmer, in the mid-60s. Temperatures will be climbing into the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies for Lundi Gras and Mardi Gras. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

