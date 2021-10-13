Wednesday AM Forecast: A cold front will shake up the forecast just in time for the weekend

The waiting game continues.

THE FORECAST

Today & Tonight: Conditions today will be summery yet again. The humidity will be uncomfortable as temperatures reach the upper 80s this afternoon. Skies will have some passing clouds, but showers are unlikely today. Overnight temperatures will drop to near 70 degrees.

Up Next: The summery pattern of muggies and a shower or two will continue through this week. Since the humidity will be high through Friday afternoon, there will be enough moisture for a stray shower or two each afternoon. Most areas will stay dry. Temperatures will trend in the upper 80s and overnight lows will be near 70 degrees. A cold front will bring increased rain coverage on Friday evening into Saturday morning. Behind this front, some cooler and drier air will settle in. High temperatures will be capped in the 70s starting on Saturday and overnight lows will dip into the 50s. The weather for the football game will be cool and comfortable. All of that of course coming along with some lower humidity. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

In the Tropics:

None of the activity in the tropics is a threat to the local area currently.

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, and the southeastern Bahamas continue in association with a surface trough of low pressure. Development of this system, if any, is expected to be slow to occur during the next couple of days due to inhibiting environmental conditions. The disturbance is forecast to drift northward through tonight, then accelerate eastward as a broad area of low pressure on Thursday. Toward the end of the week, further development is not anticipated as the system is interacts with a frontal system. Regardless, locally heavy rainfall is possible over portions of Hispaniola, the Turks and Caicos, and the southeastern Bahamas during the next day or two. Formation chance through the next 2 days is low 10 percent.

The WBRZ Weather Team is watching the tropics around the clock and will bring you updates as they come. Click here to visit the Hurricane Center.

