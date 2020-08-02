85°
Wedding photo shows boy overcome with emotion as his mom walks down the aisle
GROVE CITY, OH - A photo capturing a 6-year-old boy's emotional moment while watching his mother walk down the aisle is quickly going viral.
ABC News reports that Bryson Suber served as the ring bearer for the wedding for his parents, Tearra and Bryant Suber, who were high school sweethearts.
As Bryson watched his mother walk down the aisle, he couldn't hold back his tears.
"It wasn't until halfway down the aisle that I noticed Bryson. It was literally one of the most magical days that I've experienced," his mother said.
