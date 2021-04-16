Weather-related school closures, shifts to virtual instruction

Due to power outages caused by severe weather on Friday, some schools are either closing or moving to virtual instruction instead of in-person classes.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

-St. Aloysius Catholic School is closed on Friday, April 16

-Southdowns Elementary School is closed on Friday, April 16

-Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts will hold virtual classes instead of in-person instruction on Friday, April 16.



-Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet (FLAIM) will instruct students virtually instead of in-person on Friday, April 16.