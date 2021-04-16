68°
Weather-related school closures, shifts to virtual instruction
Due to power outages caused by severe weather on Friday, some schools are either closing or moving to virtual instruction instead of in-person classes.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
-St. Aloysius Catholic School is closed on Friday, April 16
-Southdowns Elementary School is closed on Friday, April 16
-Baton Rouge Center for Visual and Performing Arts will hold virtual classes instead of in-person instruction on Friday, April 16.
-Baton Rouge Foreign Language Academic Immersion Magnet (FLAIM) will instruct students virtually instead of in-person on Friday, April 16.
