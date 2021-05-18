Latest Weather Blog
Weather-related school closures
Due to severe weather on Monday, a number of schools in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas will be closed Tuesday, May 18. Much of the area experienced severe flooding and standing water may be an issue before school would have started Tuesday.
Click HERE for the latest from the WBRZ Weather team.
Click HERE to stream WBRZ newscasts live.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
All EBR Public Schools are closed Tuesday
Southern University - closed Tuesday
Louisiana State University - closed Tuesday
Trending News
Baton Rouge Community College - closed Tuesday
ASCENSION PARISH
Officials say Ascension Parish Schools will be closed Tuesday, May 18 due to weather conditions.
Ascension Public Schools noted that the number of roads closed and holding water across the parish created numerous driving hazards.
Officials say they will send out additional information by mid-afternoon to detail how the school system will adjust its schedule for the remainder of the week.
IBERVILLE PARISH
Closed Tuesday.
PRIVATE SCHOOLS / CHARTER SCHOOLS
Dunham School - Closed Tuesday
Martin Luther King Jr. Christian Academy - Closed Tuesday
Hosanna Christian Academy - Closed Tuesday
Kids Kave Child Care Center in Gonzales- Closed Tuesday
Democracy Prep Baton Rouge- Closed Tuesday
Second Baptist Christian Academy in Baton Rouge- Closed Tuesday
Redesign Schools of Louisiana, Dalton, Lanier and Glen Oaks middle school - Closed Tuesday
Baton Rouge International School - Closed Tuesday
Southern University Laboratory School- Closed Tuesday
Country Day Schools- Closed Tuesday
CLOSED CATHOLIC SCHOOLS
Ascension Catholic
Catholic High (BR)
Cristo Rey Franciscan High
Holy Family School (Port Allen)
Most Blessed Sacrament School
Our Lady of Mercy School
Redemptorist St. Gerard School
Sacred Heart School
St. Aloysius School
St. Francis Xavier School
St. Jean Vianney
St. John Primary (Prairieville, LA)
St. John the Evangelist School(Plaquemine, LA)
St. Joseph's Academy
St. Jude School
St. George School
St. Michael the Archangel High School
St. Theresa of Avila School (Gonzales, LA)
St. Thomas More School
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Cluster of abandoned cars on Bluebonnet Boulevard
-
Interview: EBR Mayor asks locals to send in pictures of areas with...
-
Road conditions amid May 2021 flooding in EBR
-
Popular rapper, Boosie, speaks with WBRZ from BR airport as it becomes...
-
Flash flood watch in BR, surrounding areas issued until Wednesday afternoon
Sports Video
-
Catholic lacrosse feeling confident despite loss in state championship
-
Cole Kelley wins Walter Payton Award
-
LSU pitcher Matt Beck gets his moment at the plate
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search