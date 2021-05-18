Weather-related school closures

Due to severe weather on Monday, a number of schools in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas will be closed Tuesday, May 18. Much of the area experienced severe flooding and standing water may be an issue before school would have started Tuesday.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

All EBR Public Schools are closed Tuesday

Southern University - closed Tuesday

Louisiana State University - closed Tuesday

Baton Rouge Community College - closed Tuesday

ASCENSION PARISH

Officials say Ascension Parish Schools will be closed Tuesday, May 18 due to weather conditions.

Ascension Public Schools noted that the number of roads closed and holding water across the parish created numerous driving hazards.

Officials say they will send out additional information by mid-afternoon to detail how the school system will adjust its schedule for the remainder of the week.

IBERVILLE PARISH

Closed Tuesday.

PRIVATE SCHOOLS / CHARTER SCHOOLS

Dunham School - Closed Tuesday

Martin Luther King Jr. Christian Academy - Closed Tuesday

Hosanna Christian Academy - Closed Tuesday

Kids Kave Child Care Center in Gonzales- Closed Tuesday

Democracy Prep Baton Rouge- Closed Tuesday

Second Baptist Christian Academy in Baton Rouge- Closed Tuesday

Redesign Schools of Louisiana, Dalton, Lanier and Glen Oaks middle school - Closed Tuesday

Baton Rouge International School - Closed Tuesday

Southern University Laboratory School- Closed Tuesday

Country Day Schools- Closed Tuesday

CLOSED CATHOLIC SCHOOLS

Ascension Catholic

Catholic High (BR)

Cristo Rey Franciscan High

Holy Family School (Port Allen)

Most Blessed Sacrament School

Our Lady of Mercy School

Redemptorist St. Gerard School

Sacred Heart School

St. Aloysius School

St. Francis Xavier School

St. Jean Vianney

St. John Primary (Prairieville, LA)

St. John the Evangelist School(Plaquemine, LA)

St. Joseph's Academy

St. Jude School

St. George School

St. Michael the Archangel High School

St. Theresa of Avila School (Gonzales, LA)

St. Thomas More School