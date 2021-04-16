60°
Latest Weather Blog
Weather related school closures
Due to severe weather on Friday, some schools are planning to close for the day and re-open after the weekend.
Click HERE for the latest from the WBRZ Weather team.
Click HERE to stream WBRZ newscasts live.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
St. Aloysius Catholic School is closed on Friday, April 16
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Early morning storm rolls through BR, surrounding areas
-
Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy pleads not guilty to federal weapons charges
-
Officials with EBR Schools face pushback from community over 'Smart Start' plan
-
Thursday's 2 Your Health Report
-
Roofers slammed after hail storms damage properties in Ascension
Sports Video
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees