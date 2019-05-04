78°
Weather delays Day 7 of New Orleans Jazz Fest

Saturday, May 04 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Gloomy, gray clouds and rain greets fans of the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival as the two-week celebration of its 50th anniversary nears an end.
  
The festival announced a delayed opening Saturday as a line of storms was projected to hit the city around 11 a.m. when fans are normally let into the Fair Grounds Race Course, where the event is held. An exact time for the gates to open has yet to be announced.
  
Saturday's headliners include Diana Ross, Pitbull, the Dave Matthews Band, Chris Owens and Jonathan Butler and Gerald Albright. Other highlights include an interview with gospel great, Shirley Caesar, and a Native American Pow Wow by the Northern Cree of Canada.

