Weather conditions are cool and clear for Election Day

Cool and crisp morning temperatures will continue.

THE FORECAST

Today and Tonight: The forecast for your Monday will be the coolest of the week. After starting out in the 40s this morning, temperatures will be in the mid 60s this afternoon. There will be a light northerly breeze and hardly a cloud in the sky. Tonight, temperatures will drop into the low 40s and some areas may even briefly dip into the 30s.

Up next: The forecast is sunny and dry for Election Day. The morning hours will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s. In the afternoon, temperatures will be in the low 70s and there is no rain in the forecast. The weather will not get in your way while voting on Tuesday! Temperatures will slowly climb all week. Highs will be in the 70s through Friday and overnight lows will be in the 50s. Temperatures in the 80s and rain may return to the forecast by the weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

IN THE TROPICS

Hurricane Eta continues to strengthen in the Caribbean as it approaches Nicaragua. It is expected to make a landfall in Central America on Tuesday as a Category 2 Hurricane. This system is not a threat to the Gulf Coast. Click here to see the latest forecast cone.

Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.