Weather concerns push game 3 of LSU-South Carolina series back to Saturday
COLUMBIA, S.C. - Game three of the LSU vs South Carolina series has been moved back to Saturday at 11 a.m.
The Series was originally supposed to wrap up on Saturday at noon, but it was rescheduled as a doubleheader on Friday. Due to changes in the forecast, the game was moved again.
LSU has split the series so far in Columbia, losing game one, 13-5, but coming back to win game two, 8-7.
