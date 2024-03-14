Wearin' of the Green: some parade krewes using floats to commemorate lost loved ones

BATON ROUGE - Dozens of floats are ready to roll this weekend in the 39th annual Wearin' of the Green parade, including a few new ones.

Earl Comeaux, co-owner of Comogo Float Den, says this year his crew built five new floats for the parade. One of them is a Raising Cane's float, which was built in less than a week!

Amidst all of the fun and outward appearance of the floats during the parade, the floats hide a bigger story to tell.

Comeaux lost his sister, Brenda, to cancer in 2009. Since then, the Krewe of Comogo parade in Plaquemine was established in her honor, and he has found a way to honor her in every parade his floats are in.

This year, a sculpture of her face makes up the front of the Comogo float. On another float, a picture of her photoshopped in a train conductor's hat is displayed front and center.

"She loved hats," Comeaux said. "She's the reason I'm doing all of this."

Krewes were busy Thursday racking up their throws on each of the floats. For the Krewe of Lucky Stars, this is their first year with a new name.

First time rider, Rebecca Bateman, said the krewe chose the new name in memory of her father, Reed, who passed away last year.

"He was obsessed with music," she said.

The entire float is covered in music notes with a saxophone displayed on the front. On the back, the music notes to a special song were painted in honor of Comeaux's son who tragically died.

"The song that they played at the funeral was 'You Raised Me Up' by Josh Groban," Comeaux said.

Those tributes along with more than 70 other floats can be seen at the parade Saturday at 10 a.m.