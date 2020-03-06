Weakest tornado, EF-0, spun along MS River levees in Ascension Monday

This radar snapshot of noon Monday shows the severe storm that eyewitnesses said produced a tornado and injured a person when winds blew over bricks.

GEISMER - The National Weather Service said a person may have been injured from falling bricks as a severe storm rolled through Ascension Parish Monday afternoon.

A trained storm spotter reported to the NWS that power lines were blown over and the bricks fell and hurt the person around 12:01 p.m. near the intersection of Hwy. 75 and Hwy. 73 along the Mississippi River levee.

The area was under weather alerts Monday as a strong cold front and a Gulf disturbance moved through our area from west to east.

The storm spotter reported the damage was caused by a "possible tornado," according to a weather bulletin.

A spokesperson for the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s office said there were no immediate damage reports at any chemical plants, but confirmed people saw what appeared to be a tornado touchdown in the area.

Storm surveyors determined Tuesday, it was an EF-0 tornado - the weakest on the tornado scale.