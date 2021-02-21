Weak front will bring a few showers Monday morning

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Tonight, expect cloudy skies with temperatures near 50. A weak front will move through early Monday morning, bringing a few light showers across the area. Any rain will be done by 9am. Monday afternoon, we'll have clear skies with temperatures in the lower 60s.

Looking Ahead:

We will have one more chilly night this week, as low temperatures fall into the 30s Monday night. Beyond that, we will warm up again with highs in the upper 60s and 70s through next weekend. The end of the week turns more unsettled by Thursday, with several disturbances expected to move through bringing a daily chance for rain. Click here for the 7-day forecast.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton





