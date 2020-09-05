Latest Weather Blog
Weak front to bring slightly lower humidity Sunday
Tonight: A few thunderstorms around this evening, will give way to mainly dry conditions overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.
Tomorrow: Much drier than Saturday, with plenty of sunshine. While there will be slightly lower humidity, it will still be plenty hot with highs in the mid 90s.
Looking Ahead: A weak front will pass through the area tonight, not bringing drastic changes to our temperatures, but will drop the humidity to more tolerable levels Sunday morning. Monday, drier air in place will keep rain chances fairly low - only around 10 percent. By Tuesday, the tropical moisture will return and create more scattered showers and thunderstorms across south Louisiana. Rain chances will remain elevated through Thursday as we await a second front to arrive, sometime late Thursday or Friday Morning. The timing has been inconsistent, but our two most reliable models are coming into better agreement on the cold front actually making it through the area. This means we could see temperatures falling below average by the end of next week.
The Tropics
We are currently monitoring three tropical waves. A tropical wave located west of the Cabo Verde Islands has a high chance of formation, as well as another tropical wave that will move off the coast of Africa by the end of the weekend. Both of these could become a tropical depression or storm by next week. There is also an area of disorganized showers and storms in the eastern Caribbean that has a low chance of tropical formation. It will move into unfavorable conditions over the next few days. As of now, these are no immediate threat to the Gulf Coast or to the United States mainland. We'll continue to track these, as we are approaching the peak of hurricane season.
-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
3-year-old girl killed in Friday night shooting
-
Local softball team raising money for Hurricane Laura victims
-
Frustrated teachers say Livingston School Board won't address concerns
-
Hurricane Laura leaves Lake Charles demolished, community reflects and rebuilds
-
Several Pointe Coupee schools closed Friday after teachers refuse to show up
Sports Video
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...
-
Sean Payton impressed with Drew Brees' arm strength
-
Interviews: Ed Orgeron and JaCoby Stevens discuss LSU football's mach for social...
-
LSU hits the practice field with limited offensive linemen