Weak front to bring slightly lower humidity Sunday

Tonight: A few thunderstorms around this evening, will give way to mainly dry conditions overnight. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Much drier than Saturday, with plenty of sunshine. While there will be slightly lower humidity, it will still be plenty hot with highs in the mid 90s.

Looking Ahead: A weak front will pass through the area tonight, not bringing drastic changes to our temperatures, but will drop the humidity to more tolerable levels Sunday morning. Monday, drier air in place will keep rain chances fairly low - only around 10 percent. By Tuesday, the tropical moisture will return and create more scattered showers and thunderstorms across south Louisiana. Rain chances will remain elevated through Thursday as we await a second front to arrive, sometime late Thursday or Friday Morning. The timing has been inconsistent, but our two most reliable models are coming into better agreement on the cold front actually making it through the area. This means we could see temperatures falling below average by the end of next week.

The Tropics





We are currently monitoring three tropical waves. A tropical wave located west of the Cabo Verde Islands has a high chance of formation, as well as another tropical wave that will move off the coast of Africa by the end of the weekend. Both of these could become a tropical depression or storm by next week. There is also an area of disorganized showers and storms in the eastern Caribbean that has a low chance of tropical formation. It will move into unfavorable conditions over the next few days. As of now, these are no immediate threat to the Gulf Coast or to the United States mainland. We'll continue to track these, as we are approaching the peak of hurricane season.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton