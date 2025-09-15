'We're in for a good one:' Sugarcane harvest season begins

PLAQUEMINE - Farmers in Iberville Parish began harvesting sugarcane on Monday, saying snowfall in the beginning of the year led to an interesting growing season.

Troy Canella with Canella Farms said he was awake early to begin cutting the cane.

"We only harvested 12 loads today. From what we can tell, it seems to be like a pretty promising year," he said.

The past few weeks saw little rain, Patrick Frischhertz of St. Louis Planting says that is a good thing.

"We were behind on planting due to all the rainfall we received during planting season. This dry period allowed us to get caught up," Frischhertz said.

Frischhertz plans to begin harvesting next week.

"We love dry weather, it's easier to cut the cane, it's easier for the mills to extract the sugar, it's easier all around. It's a lot easier to blow dust off a tractor and combine than scrape mud off the tracks," Frischhertz said.

"We don't stop when it rains either, we have to keep going," Canella said.

Extension Sugarcane Specialist with the LSU Ag Center Kenneth Gravois said once crops are cleared, some farmers may choose to burn their fields. He said if fields are not burnt, farmers could face lower yields.

"We could decline our yields by 3-5 tons of cane per acre in next year's crop, so we do have to burn," Gravois said. "It's their worst day: the day they have to light a match. But, they're trained for it, they're careful about it, and they try to mitigate any risk."

Canella and Frischhertz said they expect to wrap up the harvest in January.

"Something about this year, we're in for a good one," Canella said.