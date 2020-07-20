"We need football!" Drew Brees tweets concerns about NFL 2020 season

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees tweeted on Sunday his concerns about this year's upcoming season.

Brees told the NFL to "Get it done" on Sunday in regards to the way he feels the NFL is handling COVID-19 and sports. Brees expressed that if the NFL doesn't start following the recommendations from medical experts there won't be a season for 2020.