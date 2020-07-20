79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

"We need football!" Drew Brees tweets concerns about NFL 2020 season

5 hours 26 minutes 13 seconds ago Sunday, July 19 2020 Jul 19, 2020 July 19, 2020 6:36 PM July 19, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

NEW ORLEANS - New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees tweeted on Sunday his concerns about this year's upcoming season.

Brees told the NFL to "Get it done" on Sunday in regards to the way he feels the NFL is handling COVID-19 and sports. Brees expressed that if the NFL doesn't start following the recommendations from medical experts there won't be a season for 2020.   

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days