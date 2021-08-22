'We lost a good one': NOPD officer killed outside Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran

HOUSTON, Texas — Two armed suspects opened fire at a Houston restaurant Saturday, killing an off-duty police officer visiting from New Orleans and critically injuring a second victim.

Shooting happened Saturday evening at the Grotto Ristorante on Houston's Westheimer Road in the Galleria area. Houston Police Chief Troy Finner confirmed that the New Orleans officer, identified Sunday as Everett Briscoe, was one of two individuals shot during the incident.

Briscoe was reportedly eating in the restaurant's patio area when he was shot. Witnesses said two armed suspects approached the group of diners and demanded their belongings. The group complied, but one of the robbers opened fire.

"One of the greatest guys you’d ever wanna meet. These suspects really didn’t know who they killed and what they took from this earth and a family,” a fellow officer told WWL-TV.

Briscoe was a 13-year-veteran with NOPD and a beloved member of the Zulu Mardi Gras krewe. He leaves behind a wife and two children.

"He was a gem. He loved his community. It is really true to say that we lost a good one," said Councilman Jay Banks, who knew Briscoe personally.

The second victim is reportedly in critical condition.

Houston police say the two suspects were in a silver/gray Nissan Altima with paper license plates. They're combing the area for the two men; authorities say one was wearing a black hoodie with black pants and the other was clad in a white hoodie with black pants.

Anyone with information that might help police identify the suspects should call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477).