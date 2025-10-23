'We'll have to go bigger:' Skelebrity Graveyard in Baton Rouge draws crowds

BATON ROUGE - The living are lining up to see the undead lineup in one front yard on Bocage Boulevard as a frightfully fun way to celebrate Halloween.

The yard features skeletons dressed up as famous celebrities, singers, athletes, as well as pop culture icons and influencers. The Mother of Skeletons, Rebecca Rathbone Harrod, told WBRZ that display took six days to put together and draws inspiration from another popular skeleton display in New Orleans.

"I thought I was doing it for the neighborhood. Now, we have crowds," she said.

Harrod said this is the first year for her "Skelebrity Graveyard," and the process to install the skeleton moves quickly.

"I do hair and makeup. Costumes? I have another girl, we would call and send a picture, like, 'This is what I need.' She would go to a thrift store. I could tell you the best location in town for thrift stores," Harrod said.

The Mother of Skeletons said she is already thinking about next year.

"I did not think I was going to become the skeleton lady. I think I would disappoint a lot of people if we don't do it. So I guess we will, I don't know. We'll have to be better, I don't want to be worse, so I guess we'll have to go bigger," she said.

More information about the display can be found on Instagram @skelebritygraveyard.