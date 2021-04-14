Latest Weather Blog
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal will impact recruiting
BATON ROUGE - LSU is adjusting its recruiting strategies while the university is under scrutiny amid the Title IX scandal.
Coach Ed Orgeron is not giving many details about how the Title IX investigation has impacted the search for future football players.
When asked about how concerns over instability within the athletics department might affect athletic prospects, Orgeron kept his answer vague.
"Internally we have a plan, we have a lot of people, we have talks and stuff, I'm gonna leave that at that," Orgeron said.
Several staff members and former athletes with LSU Athletics were implicated in Husch Blackwell's report, which was made public last month. The report detailed numerous failings at LSU, particularly within the athletics department, when it came to reporting sexual misconduct.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU student dies trying to rescue boys from rip current at Florida...
-
Kanter: J&J 'pause' should instill confidence in vaccine safety monitoring program
-
Server issues to blame for Louisiana Workforce Commission internet problems
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
The J & J vaccine pause has had an effect on local...
Sports Video
-
'We have a plan': Coach O quiet on how Title IX scandal...
-
Southeastern regains sole possession of first place in Southland standings with win...
-
Max Johnson in the mix for LSU starting quarterback job
-
Coach O admits to mistakes, takes steps to correct them in the...
-
Saints QB Jameis Winston gets emotional discussing Drew Brees