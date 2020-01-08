39°
We comin': LSU billboards go up around New Orleans ahead of championship game

By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - We're a little less than a week out from the national championship game, and LSU is already making its presence known in New Orleans, where the game will be hosted.

Billboards cheering on the purple and gold started going up around the Crescent City on Monday. The three that were up as of Tuesday afternoon featured the phrase "we comin,'" a now-famous line dropped by Coach Ed Orgeron in a postgame press conference. 

Anyone hoping to spot the billboards in person can find two near the Superdome, the site of the game, and another near the Causeway Bridge. 

Lamar Advertising, which owns the billboards, says Clemson has not bought out any ads in the area thus far.

