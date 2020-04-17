We are resilient; Baton Rouge resident proudly displays American flag during daily jog

BATON ROUGE - One Baton Rouge resident has recently gotten a lot of attention while jogging around the LSU Lakes and Perkins overpass area.

Every day, you can find Clayton Fields proudly carrying the American flag as he makes his three to six mile journey. He says that he doesn’t have a particular knack for running.

“I was super embarrassed in the very beginning. I'd only get about a mile or two,” Fields said.

He says he also doesn’t have any sort of military background, but what he does have is a love for his community and his country.

“Early March, you could tell there was a damper in everyone’s spirits. And in the middle of March, we started seeing people losing their jobs. And people beginning to see a lot of uncertainty and question who we are. So I said well, what better way to show people that we’re resilient then picking up our country’s symbol and running the lakes,” Fields said.

He’s been running strong for over a month now. For Fields, the symbol that carries in his right had embodies who we are as people.

“Resilient. Even though we may be going through a tough time now, we’re gonna get through it and we always have. All of those who came before us,” Fields said.

His simple, yet powerful message has instantly grabbed the attention of other joggers and residents in the area.

“One person in particular who stood out to me. I was going down Perkins and it was an older gentleman who obviously had served in the military," Fields said.

"He saw me going down the street. He was sitting down, he stood up and saluted me. And as I went by he said I gave him chills going down his spine seeing that. You could tell he started tearing up a little bit and I will always remember that,” Fields said.

Even during this time of uncertainty, he wants folks to remember and appreciate our country as well as the people who call it home.

He knows that better times are ahead of us, and he’s taking one step at a time to prove it.

“If I get the opportunity to brighten one person’s day, or give someone that opportunity to smile or be happy, that means a lot to me,” Fields said.