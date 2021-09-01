79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'We anticipate meeting local needs': ExxonMobil gives update on fuel situation at BR refinery

2 hours 16 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, September 01 2021 Sep 1, 2021 September 01, 2021 6:13 PM September 01, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - ExxonMobil gave an update Wednesday on the fuel production at its refinery in Baton Rouge as the capital area deals with widespread fuel shortages. 

The company said the fuels terminal at the Baton Rouge Refinery typically produces 517,000 barrels of fuel per day. Over the past nine days, that terminal has provided about 230,000 barrels.

“It’s ExxonMobil’s priority is to ensure our Fuels Terminal has gasoline and diesel to meet local emergency responder and community demand. We have inventory on hand to continue to supply the terminal, and we anticipate meeting local needs,” ExxonMobil Baton Rouge Refinery Manager Dave Oldreive said.

Trending News

ExxonMobil said its current output is enough fuel to fill more than 1,200 truckloads or more than 9.5 million gallons of fuel to southeast Louisiana.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days