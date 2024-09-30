WBRZ wraps up third-annual '2 The Pantry' donation day event at Hi Nabor to stock St. Vincent de Paul

BATON ROUGE — WBRZ teamed up with the grocery store Hi Nabor to fill a pantry for the St. Vincent de Paul kitchen as part of WBRZ's third-annual 2 The Pantry campaign.

Since its opening in 1982, St. Vincent de Paul has provided hot meals for local families in need.

"Food is a necessity we all need food to survive but it's very hard in these trying times for our neighbors," Roeshawn Peters with Associated Grocers said.

WBRZ hosted the 2 The Pantry campaign because 80% of St. Vincent de Paul's food comes from donations.

"It's such a needy cause. Everyone knows that the price of everything is going up and it's getting harder and harder for families to make ends meet," Hi Nabor store manager Joe Crowell said.

Seven local grocery stores along with Associated Grocers participated in the month-long donation drive.

While the 2024 drive is over, St. Vincent de Paul is always accepting donations. To do so, click here.