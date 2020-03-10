75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WBRZ wins LAB awards for sports show, community service

28 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, March 10 2020 Mar 10, 2020 March 10, 2020 5:45 PM March 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ was honored by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Tuesday.

Channel 2 took home awards for Best Sports Show and Best Community Service for Pat's Coats for Kids. 

The annual donation drive brought hundreds of coats to local children inthe . The last effort was even aided by Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, who donated six schools' worth of coats.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days