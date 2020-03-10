75°
WBRZ wins LAB awards for sports show, community service
BATON ROUGE - WBRZ was honored by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Tuesday.
Channel 2 took home awards for Best Sports Show and Best Community Service for Pat's Coats for Kids.
The annual donation drive brought hundreds of coats to local children inthe . The last effort was even aided by Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, who donated six schools' worth of coats.
