WBRZ wins LAB awards for sports show, community service

Tuesday, March 10 2020
BATON ROUGE - WBRZ was honored by the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Tuesday.

Channel 2 took home awards for Best Sports Show and Best Community Service for Pat's Coats for Kids. 

The annual donation drive brought hundreds of coats to local children inthe . The last effort was even aided by Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson, who donated six schools' worth of coats.

