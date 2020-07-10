WBRZ will broadcast premiere episode of race relations show Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE – WBRZ will present a special broadcast focused on conversations about race and inequality in the Greater Baton Rouge area.

The commercial-free, 30-minute program will be seen on WBRZ Channel 2 and WBRZ Plus throughout the next few weeks. The broadcast will premiere at 11:30 Sunday (July 12) morning on WBRZ Plus.

WBRZ Plus is available for free with an antenna on channel 2.2, on Cox cable channel 1011 (11 SD); Eatel channel 2 and streaming on WBRZ.com, Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

Showings on WBRZ Channel 2 are scheduled to begin the following weekend. Return to this story for scheduling information.

The broadcast, “Black. White. Red Stick” was produced by WBRZ journalists and features conversations about racial divides and ways to move forward. The broadcast also features an investigative report by Chris Nakamoto about police policies.

WBRZ sports journalist Reggie Chatman provides additional coverage.

WBRZ morning news anchor Brandi B. Harris hosts the program.

