WBRZ will be off air for some viewers Monday afternoon as work is done on the station's tower

BATON ROUGE — WBRZ will be off the air for a few hours Monday afternoon as work is done on the station's tower.

The outage will happen at 1 p.m. and will affect over-the-air viewers, DirecTV and Dish Network customers. Cable and streaming service audiences will not be impacted.

The outage is happening because of necessary work being done to improve the station's signal.