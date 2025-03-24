72°
WBRZ will be off air for some viewers Monday afternoon as work is done on the station's tower

1 hour 31 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, March 24 2025 Mar 24, 2025 March 24, 2025 10:17 AM March 24, 2025 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — WBRZ will be off the air for a few hours Monday afternoon as work is done on the station's tower. 

The outage will happen at 1 p.m. and will affect over-the-air viewers, DirecTV and Dish Network customers. Cable and streaming service audiences will not be impacted.

The outage is happening because of necessary work being done to improve the station's signal.

