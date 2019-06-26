75°
WBRZ viewer captures lightning strikes during Tuesday's storm
BATON ROUGE - Pictures sent into WBRZ by a viewer show bolts of lightning illuminating the sky near O'Neal Lane.
Showers and thunderstorms drenched the capital city and surrounding areas Tuesday afternoon between 4 and 5 o'clock.
At one point, over Entergy 700 customers in East Baton Rouge Parish lost power. Nearly 1,000 customers in Ascension Parish were without electricity around 6 p.m.
The storm snarled traffic through Baton Rouge all evening long. Crews even worked to remove a tree after it fell across the roadway on Fuqua Street close to I-110.
According to the WBRZ weather center, more showers are expected for Wednesday's forecast, along with plenty of heat.
