WBRZ to televise debate between mayoral runoff candidates next week

BATON ROUGE – The two candidates in the runoff election for East Baton Rouge mayor-president will appear in a live, televised debate on WBRZ Channel 2 on November 18.

The WBRZ Mayoral Debate will be seen from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on both WBRZ Channel 2 and news station WBRZ Plus. WBRZ Plus can be seen streaming live on WBRZ.com.

Sylvia Weatherspoon and Michael Shingleton will host the debate and pose questions to the candidates. The WBRZ prime time news anchors previously co-hosted the station's mayoral debate in 2016. Shingleton and Weatherspoon anchor the Baton Rouge area's longest block of evening newscasts together: 6-7 p.m. and 10 p.m.-11 p.m. on WBRZ Channel 2 and WBRZ Plus.

Incumbent mayor Sharon Weston Broome carried 48% of the vote for a total of 98,722 votes. Broome faces Steve Carter, a former legislator, who made the runoff with 20% of the vote, or a total of 40,757.

More than 65,000 others cast votes for five other candidates who failed to make a runoff.

The mayoral election is Saturday, December 5. Early voting begins in the days after the WBRZ debate, from November 20-28 excluding Sunday, November 22 and holidays on Thursday, November 26 (Thanksgiving) and Friday, November 27 (Acadian Day).