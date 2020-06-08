WBRZ to produce July 4th fireworks TV special after virus cancels levee viewing of annual BR event

BATON ROUGE - WBRZ and the Manship family, the local owners of Channel 2, are committed to providing a 4th of July celebration this year despite the health emergency.

Monday, the USS Kidd announced it would not be able to participate in the annual fireworks show over the Mississippi River. Additionally, the city of Baton Rouge has canceled permits for large events that would be greater than those suggested as being healthy under Louisiana's phased-in approach to reopening.

The Manship family and WBRZ have financially supported the fireworks show for 50 years. The company was looking forward to its 51st fireworks show in 2020. WBRZ's Fireworks on the Mississippi is the state's largest fireworks show.

Instead, WBRZ is planning a primetime event that will allow for everyone to participate in the show without having to gather on the Mississippi River levee. Specific details, including broadcast details of a fireworks show, will be released soon.

"As the city's only locally-owned TV station, we have an emotional connection to the spirit everyone feels when they see those fireworks. While it may not be like the 50 others, the show will go on and WBRZ will make sure we are connected and filled with pride like never before," Jake Manship, the family company's chief operating officer, said Monday.

WBRZ plans to release details on its production later in June which will include partnerships with local musicians and artists.

The USS Kidd said in a news release Monday, coronavirus financial impacts forced the museum to shutter its involvement in organizing events along the levee on the 4th of July.

"We have determined that it is not advisable to encourage large groups to gather, even as Baton Rouge is easing into Phase 2 of COVID-19 response and recovery. Also, because of the two-month closure, during what was shaping up to be the busiest time of the year, the museum is not in a financial position to produce the festival," museum officials said in a news release.

The USS Kidd was planning an eventful year in 2020 before the virus abruptly slowed business. In February, ship stewards announced a plan to raise money to dry dock the WWII-era destroyer for repairs.

