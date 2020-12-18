WBRZ to broadcast vaccine Q&A with experts tonight - here's how to watch

BATON ROUGE – WBRZ will participate in a state-wide broadcast featuring top Louisiana vaccine experts as the COVID vaccination begins.

Watch the panel discussion at 7 p.m. on WBRZ Plus. Click HERE to stream WBRZ Plus. WBRZ Plus is available on Cox channel 11, Eatel 2, or with an antenna on 2.2. Search smart TV and streaming device apps for WBRZ or WBRZ Plus to stream through an app.

The expert panel includes: Dr. Joseph Kanter, an ER doctor who is leading the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID response, Dr. Reynold Verret, president of Xavier University and immunologist who participated in the clinical trial and Dr. Tina Stefanski, a Lafayette-area public health official. The half-hour program was recorded by the Louisiana Public Broadcasting. WBRZ agreed to provide the telecast to audiences.

