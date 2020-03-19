WBRZ to broadcast state-wide COVID-19 discussion with governor - Ask questions here

BATON ROUGE – State health officials and government leaders will host a direct conversation with state-wide television audiences Monday.

“COVID-19 Louisiana’s Response” will be seen on state-wide TV and WBRZ+.

Producers from LPB are working with state officials to produce the event and WBRZ agreed to broadcast the production on the 24-hour local news channel. WBRZ Plus is also available on streaming channels like Roku and WBRZ.com. The production will be seen on Facebook, too.

“COVID-19 Louisiana’s Response” will broadcast from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 23.

Producers are planning multiple discussions focused on how the virus is impacting Louisiana. The governor and a doctor will speak for much of the broadcast along with a yet-to-be-named guest who has knowledge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to health-related discussions, the panel will also address the economic and educational impact of the virus and the efforts to combat the spread.

Click HERE for more information about patients in Louisiana.

The panelists will take pre-submitted questions from citizens. Click HERE to submit a question by Sunday, March 22, at 5 p.m.

Click HERE for information on how to watch WBRZ+.