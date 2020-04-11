WBRZ to broadcast Easter mass, other religious services throughout the day Sunday

BATON ROUGE - Manship-owned TV stations will broadcast a series of religious services on Easter Sunday.

A state-wide stay at home order curtailing the spread of coronavirus has also put church-goers at a religious conundrum: How to celebrate Easter without attending church.

Many religious organizations, no matter the denomination, are posting live streams on church websites and Facebook pages.

Easter Sunday is April 12.

The stay at home order, aligned with federal CDC guidelines, is set for the entire month until April 30 for now.

For Catholics, the bishop has suspended masses and devotions through the governor's order.

“I have moved carefully so we can consider all aspects of our actions during this time. Now that our stay at home directive has been increased to encompass all of April, I will continue to review our policies as reality dictates throughout the month,” Bishop Duca said.

“This has been an extraordinary Lenten Season to say the least,” the bishop continued, “but the disruption of our liturgical life these past few weeks is not unprecedented in the history of the Church. The Paschal mystery of Christ’s dying and rising, I have found, reveals a depth of grace that has become even more real to me in these challenging days.”

WBRZ will televise various religious programs on Easter Sunday on all locally-owned, Manship-family stations: WBRZ Channel 2, WBTR and WBRZ Plus.

See a schedule of broadcasts below and scroll to the bottom for links to other live video streams of services from other area congregations.

Live, Jefferson Baptist Easter Service - 10 a.m. on WBTR

Watch the Easter service from Jefferson Baptist on WBTR (Cox channel 19, Eatel channel 144, antenna channel 36.1).

Live, Easter Sunday Mass from St. Thomas More Catholic Church - 11 a.m. on WBRZ Ch 2, WBRZ Plus, WBTR

Watch services from St. Thomas More Catholic Church on all three TV stations at 11 a.m. Sunday. Services can also be seen here, on WBRZ.com.

St. Joseph Cathedral & Bishop Michael Duca - 2 p.m. on WBRZ Ch 2, WBRZ Plus

Watch Sunday's Easter mass from St. Joseph Cathedral presided over by Bishop Michael Duca on WBRZ Channel 2 and WBRZ Plus. Services will also stream on WBRZ.com: Click HERE.

The Wondrous Cross - Noon on WBRZ Ch 2

An uplifting lunch service featuring Easter messages and religious musical performances.

Bethany's Easter evening telecast - 10:35 p.m. on WBRZ Ch 2

Religious messages to end the Easter celebration Sunday night from Bethany Church.

How to find WBTR with an antenna

WBTR (Cox channel 19, Eatel channel 144, antenna channel 36.1)

More information on how to watch WBTR TV can be found here. You may need to rescan your antenna to find channel 36.1.

About WBRZ+

WBRZ Plus is seen with an antenna on channel 2.2, Cox channel 1011 or Eatel channel 2. It's also available on Roku.

Click HERE to see more ways to watch WBRZ Plus: Roku, cable TV or with an antenna.

More from the bishop

Watch an appeal from the bishop concerning Catholic Charities here

Watch an appeal from the bishop concerning St. Vincent de Paul here

