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WBRZ takes home several trophies at La. Association of Broadcasters awards, including Lifetime Achievement

1 hour 47 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, March 19 2026 Mar 19, 2026 March 19, 2026 1:37 PM March 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — WBRZ took home several major trophies at Thursday's Louisiana Association of Broadcasters Prestige Awards hosted at the Baton Rouge Marriott.

Anchors April Davis and John Pastorek, as well as executive producer Caitlin LaComb, accepted the Best Morning Show for a Large Market on behalf of the entire 2une In crew. 

WBRZ's Chairman of the Board, Richard Manship, was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his decades of work in Capital area broadcasting. 

Sarah Gray Barr, one of WBRZ's reporters, was named Multimedia Journalist of the Year for a Large Market at the award ceremony. 

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