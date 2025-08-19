77°
WBRZ Sports2 preseason football special airs at 7 p.m. on Ch. 2

BATON ROUGE - Football season for LSU and Southern is right around the corner! The WBRZ Sports2 team is getting you ready for game time with an hour-long special tonight on WBRZ at 7 p.m.

Watch on Ch. 2, WBRZ+, or stream on our Facebook or YouTube page. 

