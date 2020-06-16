WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon participating in roundtable discussion on race with BR mayor

BATON ROUGE - Sylvia Weatherspoon will join the mayor and other Black journalists from the capital area for a roundtable discussion on race relations.

The event will be livestreamed on Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome's Facebook page starting at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. The discussion comes after weeks of protests in the Baton Rouge area, in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

