WBRZ's Stuff the Bus campaign to benefit local students and teachers - Collection day Wednesday

BATON ROUGE - It's that time of year again - WBRZ'S Stuff the Bus campaign is here!

Each year ahead of the start of school, WBRZ hosts Stuff the Bus to support teachers and students in East and West Baton Rouge Parishes. The two drop-off locations are across the river from one another, and our goal is to fill at least one school bus on each side of the bridge for those in need.

Collection day is Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.. Monetary donations can also be made online through our donation portal and will go to local schools based on your zip code.

For more information on how to help and where to donate, visit the Stuff the Bus page here!