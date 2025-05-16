WBRZ's John Pastorek emceeing event announcing 2025 Louisiana Student of the Year

BATON ROUGE - Friday, WBRZ's John Patorek is emceeing the event hosted to announce the 2025 Louisiana Student of the Year.

The event is hosted at the LSU Lod Cook Alumni Center on Friday at 12:30 p.m..

There were 24 finalists from around the state, among them five from the capital region. One of the finalists is the daughter of a finalist for 2025 Louisiana Teacher of the Year.

The story will be updated with the name of the winner once it is announced.